Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Kim Kardashian tells Kanye West what ‘wealth’ means to her

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has seemingly explained to her estranged husband Kanye West what 'wealth' means to her amid ongoing romance with Pete Davidson.

Kim, 41 who is officially a billionaire, shared a list of valuables and definition of wealth seemingly aimed at Kanye.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who was declared a billionaire by the Forbes with a net worth of 1 billion earlier this year, took to Instagram and defined what wealth means to her.

In her Insta Stories, Kim wrote: “Cherish your life, Cherish your health, Cherish your family, Cherish your friends. For these are the things that money can’t buy, they truly define your wealth.”

Kim Kardashian’s definition of wealth comes amid her ongoing romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West has deleted all his Instagram posts after the former snubbed his reconciliation offer.

