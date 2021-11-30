 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan dispelled rumours of their broken relationship as the couple stepped out for a premiere together.

The high school sweet hearts were in attendance at the New York City premiere for West Side Story.

For the event the actor donned a classic black tuxedo while his ballerina girlfriend dazzled in a gold, strapless gown.

It is pertinent to mention that questions surrounding their relationship sprung up as they last walked a red carpet together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

