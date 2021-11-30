Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan dispelled rumours of their broken relationship as the couple stepped out for a premiere together.

The high school sweet hearts were in attendance at the New York City premiere for West Side Story.

For the event the actor donned a classic black tuxedo while his ballerina girlfriend dazzled in a gold, strapless gown.

It is pertinent to mention that questions surrounding their relationship sprung up as they last walked a red carpet together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.