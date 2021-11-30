 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
'Poor judgment': President Alvi breaks silence over criticism of MoU venue selection

President Dr Arif Alvi and his son Awab Alvi during the MoU signing between Alvi Dental and Bringing Smiles USA. — Twitter/Awab Alvi/File
President Arif Alvi on Tuesday broke silence over criticism on the selection of a venue for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between his family business, Alvi Dental, with Bringing Smiles USA.

After the move invited criticism from netizens, the president said: "For the signing ceremony of an MOU between @DrAwab and his friend in my presence, the venue selection was a matter of poor judgment."

The agreement was signed in Karachi a day back at the Governor House, according to the president's son, Dr Awab Alvi.

In response, President Alvi also congratulated his son on Twitter, for bringing in foreign investment and wished him success.

Alvi Dental is a private dental business run by the president’s son, from which Dr Alvi resigned, stated his son after he was appointed president in 2018.

However, the website of the practice still lists the president as a dentist and part of “Our Team”, even providing an option to "schedule an appointment."

