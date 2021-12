PSL 7: Schedule, venue, match timings

— Twitter/File

The seventh season of the country's biggest cricket tournament, Pakistan Super League, will kick off on January 27 in Karachi and conclude a month after, in Lahore.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the schedule for the tournament on Friday, where it announced that the first match will be played in Karachi between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings on January 27.

Match timings

Friday’s double-headers — 3pm and 8pm

Other than Friday’s double-headers — 2pm and 7pm

All single-headers – 7pm

Schedule

Matches to be held at National Stadium, Karachi from Jan 27-February 7



Matches to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from Feb 10-27