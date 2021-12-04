 
sports
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs WI: PCB announces ticket prices for T20I, ODI series

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Packed stands at the National Stadium, Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, March 10, 2019. — Twitter/PSL/File
  • National Stadium stands to operate at full capacity.
  • T20I ticket prices range between Rs250-2,000.
  • Individuals above 12 required to be fully vaccinated.

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to have 100% spectators at the cricket stadium this month for the first time since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and large gatherings were suspended.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced that the National Stadium will host the fans at 100% seating capacity when Babar Azam’s Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs from December 13-22. 

Pakistan have won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 matches.

Guidelines

On the National Command and Operation Centre's instructions, the PCB has said that only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium. 

  • Individuals above 12 are required to be fully vaccinated.
  • No vaccination is required for children below the age of 12.
  • Access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of original ticket, CNIC, and Nadra-issued immunisation certificate for COVID-19.

"To ensure all the spectators get to enjoy the action in a safe manner, they are advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear the face masks when in the stands," the PCB statement said.

T20I ticket prices

In a bid to help cricket fans watch their superstars in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as Rs250 to Rs2,000, a PCB statement said.

  • Seats in General Enclosures — Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani, and Wasim Bari — are priced at Rs250.
  • In First-class Enclosures — Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Quaid, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas — seats are available for Rs500.
  • In Premium Enclosures — Imran Khan and Wasim Akram — the seats are for Rs1,000.
  • In VIP Enclosures — Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, and Javed Miandad — the seats are for Rs2,000.

Fans of all ages will be able to see the No1 ranked Babar team up with 2021’s most successful T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan as his opening partner.

ODI ticket prices

The two sides will play three ODIs — part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League — on December 18, 20, and 22, for which the tickets will start from as little as Rs100 and go up to Rs1,000.

  • Seats in General Enclosures available for Rs100.
  • In First-class for Rs250.
  • In Premium for Rs500.
  • In VIP for Rs1,000.

