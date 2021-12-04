Pak vs WI: PCB announces ticket prices for T20I, ODI series

Saturday Dec 04, 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan is set to have 100% spectators at the cricket stadium this month for the first time since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and large gatherings were suspended.
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced that the National Stadium will host the fans at 100% seating capacity when Babar Azam’s Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs from December 13-22.
Pakistan have won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 matches.
On the National Command and Operation Centre's instructions, the PCB has said that only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium.
"To ensure all the spectators get to enjoy the action in a safe manner, they are advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear the face masks when in the stands," the PCB statement said.
In a bid to help cricket fans watch their superstars in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as Rs250 to Rs2,000, a PCB statement said.
Fans of all ages will be able to see the No1 ranked Babar team up with 2021’s most successful T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan as his opening partner.
The two sides will play three ODIs — part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League — on December 18, 20, and 22, for which the tickets will start from as little as Rs100 and go up to Rs1,000.