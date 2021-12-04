 
Prince George's favourite meal is this Italian recipe: Read Inside

Prince George's favourite meal is this Italian recipe: Read Inside

Prince William's eldest son Prince George, who is third in line to the throne after his father and grandfather Prince Charles, is really fond of Italian food.

According to Prince William, the eight-year-old loves Spaghetti carbonara. The Duke of Cambridge revealed this detail while speaking to chef Aldo Zilli.

Aldo also told FEMAIL in the interview that he's waiting for a call to make the special dish for the young prince. 

"'[William's] amazing - I'm waiting for the call because apparently his little boy's favourite is spaghetti carbonara, so I'm waiting for the call to go and cook it for him.

"If George has my carbonara, he will never have another one, so I need to go and make it, let's get the ball rolling, send me to the palace to cook!"

Meanwhile, as per Kate Middleton, middle child Princess Charlotte is fond of olives. The Duchess of Cambridge shared the detail during her visit to north London in 2019.

