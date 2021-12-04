Ajaz Patel lauded on Twitter for taking 10 Indian wickets in a single Test innings

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel. Credit: AFP File Photo

For any cricket fan around the world, Ajaz Patel is the man. The New Zealand spinner added his name to the history books on Saturday when he took all 10 wickets of the Indian cricket team.

The left-arm spinner added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.

Twitter was ecstatic at his achievement, praising Patel for his stellar bowling.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble welcomed Patel to the "club" of bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in an innings.

Veteran journalist Saj Sadiq tweeted a photo of Patel bowing to the Almighty after taking his 10th Indian wicket, noting that he was only the third bowler in history to do so.

Awanish Sharan shared footage of all 10 wickets taken by the New Zealand spinner.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi gave a pat on the back to the newcomer as well, recalling how he was dismissed by Kumble a little over two decades ago when the Indian spinner achieved the same feat.

Australia's T20 skipper Aaron Finch was taken aback by the "phenomenal" performance too.

Indian political commentator Ashok Swain took a jab at extremist Indians who had earlier trolled pacer Mohammed Shami.

Abhishek Mukherjee thanked Ajaz Patel for "making me witness history."

Ajaz, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1996 with his parents, was playing just his 11th Test for New Zealand since making his debut in 2018.

Now 33, his previous Test best was 5-59.

"Honestly, it’s surreal and to be able to do that in my career is pretty special," he said. "The stars have aligned for me to do it in Mumbai.

"I’m in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded his feat, saying: "Ajaz Patel this will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding. Let me stand and clap."