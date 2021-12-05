 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
Cardi B makes history with new role at Playboy

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Cardi has signed on as the first-ever Creative Director in Residence for the Playboy brand
Cardi B has been signed on as the first-ever Creative Director in Residence for the Playboy brand.

As part of the brand-new role Cardi will reportedly provide “artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more,” the brand’s official announcement said.

The Bodak Yellow rapper will also serve as the Founding Creative Director of a new content platform from Playboy titled Centerfold, which is being touted as a direct competitor to the app OnlyFans.

Talking about joining Playboy, Cardi said, “It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy.”

“It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already — I can’t wait!”

