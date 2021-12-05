 
sports
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

WATCH: Plane with banner saying 'Free Kashmir' flies over UK football stadium

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

— Screengrab via Twitter
— Screengrab via Twitter

A plane carrying a "Free Kashmir, 2,500 days occupied" banner was spotted during a football match in Manchester, leaving spectators surprised and amused.

The incident happened during the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United match, which was taking place at the Old Trafford — a football stadium in Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.

It is still not known as to who was flying the plane or why it carried the banner on Sunday. 

This was not the first time that such an incident has happened. Back in 2019, an aircraft towing a banner reading “Justice for Kashmir” had flown over the venue of the Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds, England. 

Following the incident, the Old Trafford stadium — which was to host India's semifinal clash against New Zealand — was declared a “No Fly Zone” by the local authorities, the Indian Express had reported.

