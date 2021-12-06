 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo gushes over Avril Lavigne as she bags 'Songwriter Award'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Rodrigo gushed over Lavigne while accepting the award
Rodrigo gushed over Lavigne while accepting the award

Olivia Rodrigo bagged the 'Songwriter of the Year' award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, presented to her by fellow female rocker Avril Lavigne.

Rodrigo gushed over Lavigne while accepting the award saying, "First of all, I want to thank Avril for coming here today. I am such a massive fan of you I look up to you so much. So, this is so surreal for me. Thank you for the love and support," she shared.

Rodrigo added, "I've been writing songs since I was like five years old and my favorite part about all of this is that feeling of writing a song that perfectly captures how you feel … so to accept an award for songwriting is really meaningful to me."

"I wrote 'driver's license' about this really hard time for my life, I watched it affect so many people regardless of sexual orientation, or gender or age," said the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress. 

"And to me, it's a really beautiful thing about art, and that was so special for me to not only see how universal all those feelings were, but how music can bring us all together and make us feel less alone," she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William tears up while recalling Princess Diana sing with Tina Turner

Prince William tears up while recalling Princess Diana sing with Tina Turner

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video
Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN

Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN
Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism
Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy
Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics
Adele heaps praises on Oprah Winfrey, dubs her 'nicest woman'

Adele heaps praises on Oprah Winfrey, dubs her 'nicest woman'
Adele fangirls over Dwayne Johnson, 'Literally I fell off my chair'

Adele fangirls over Dwayne Johnson, 'Literally I fell off my chair'
Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic

Latest

view all