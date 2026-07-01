Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gives fans another exciting preview

The Odyssey arrives in cinemas on July 17, 2026

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is getting fans even more excited before its release.

A new trailer is out, giving a better look at the story, the main characters and the huge adventure waiting on the big screen.

The film follows Odysseus, which is played by Matt Damon, as he tries to find his way back home after the Trojan War.

His journey is not easy as he faces dangerous enemies, powerful forces and one challenge after another while trying to return to his family and save his kingdom.

Tom Holland plays his son, Telemachus, who has spent years waiting for his father's return.

Anne Hathaway stars as Penelope, who is left to deal with men trying to take over the kingdom while Odysseus is gone.

Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, one of the biggest threats standing in their way.

The cast, however, also includes Zendaya as the goddess Athena, along with Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

The trailer is filled with big battles, rough seas and emotional moments. It ends with Odysseus saying, “I defy the gods."

Universal has been building excitement for the film for months.

The first teaser, released in December 2025, got more than 121.4 million views in just one day.

The studio has also decided not to hold early influencer screenings.

Critics will first watch the film after its London premiere on July 6, before The Odyssey arrives in cinemas on July 17, 2026.