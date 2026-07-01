Lionel Richie resumes tour after on-stage health scare forced postponements

Lionel Richie resumes his 'Sing A Song All Night Long Tour'

Lionel Richie is back on stage just days after a health scare forced him to cut short the opening night of his latest tour.

According to fan footage from Tuesday's show in Pittsburgh, the 77-year-old music icon returned with plenty of energy after postponing two concerts on doctors' advice. Richie resumed the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire at PPG Paints Arena on June 30, performing hits including Stuck on You.

The Grammy-winner’s comeback follows a difficult week that began when he became dizzy during the tour opener in St. Paul, Minnesota.

While performing Dancing on the Ceiling, he paused the show and joked with the audience, "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down."

He then performed Three Times a Lady seated at the piano before announcing an unexpected intermission. The concert never resumed, and according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, saxophonist Dino Soldo later informed the crowd that Richie was too unwell to continue.

TMZ later reported that paramedics evaluated the Voice judge backstage before transporting him to a hospital as a precaution.

Doctors advised the music legend to rest, prompting the postponement of scheduled stops in Chicago and Columbus. Live Nation confirmed at the time that Richie would return for the Pittsburgh show, adding that Richie is “heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans.”