Monday Dec 06 2021
ZBZeeshan Baksh

PTI's Ejaz Chaudhry deems Fawad Chaudhry's comments as 'foul'

ZBZeeshan Baksh

Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry. — File Photo
  • Ejaz Chaudhry says he has repeatedly stated the solution will not emerge through coercion.
  • Only way to fight extremism is by educating the masses and spreading awareness, says Ejaz.
  • The senator had met Rizvi, with a TLP spokesperson saying that "doors never close in politics".

PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry said Monday he will not reply to the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's "foul comments" after his colleague had criticised him for meeting Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. 

Chaudhry said that he has repeatedly stated the solution will not emerge through coercion, and such rhetoric "breeds fanaticism".

He remarked that the only way to fight extremism is by educating the masses and spreading awareness.

"If we can't do that, then bowing to extremists, and kneeling before them is the only option. Instead of stooping to that level, it is better to have a dialogue through a meeting," Ejaz added.

"I have watered the flames instead of igniting them," said Ejaz while justifying his meeting with the TLP chief.

Following Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi's release from prison in November, Chaudhry called PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry's meeting with him and bringing flowers to him "absurd".

The senator had met Rizvi, along with a TLP spokesperson, saying that "doors never close in politics".

In his meeting with Rizvi at the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque in Lahore, Chaudhry presented a bouquet to the TLP chief and congratulated him on his release from prison.

By showing up with a bouquet, Chaudhry made good on a promise he had made earlier this month. Speaking to Geo News, he had said: "I will present a bouquet to Saad Rizvi when he is released."

