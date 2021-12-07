 
sports
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Rizwan, Fawad Alam return to form with 50s

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Pakistani batsmen Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan confer during a review. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan declare at 300/4 on Day 4. 
  • Fawad Alam scores 50 off 86 balls. 
  • Rizwan brings up seventh half-century in Tests. 

Pakistani batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and left-handed batsman Fawad Alam found their form in the second Test match against Bangladesh Tuesday, with both batsmen scoring half-centuries. 

Rizwan scored his half-century off 86 balls, achieving the feat for the seventh time in the longest format of the sport. 

Pakistan were off to a shaky start as play resumed on Day 4 of the second Test in Dhaka, with former captain Azhar Ali departing for 56 off an Ebadot Hossain delivery. 

Skipper Babar Azam followed soon, as he was trapped lbw by Khaled Ahmed. It was then up to Fawad Alam and Rizwan, both new batters to the crease at the time, to see off a resurgent Bangladesh and ensure the day did not belong to them. 

Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam made an unbeaten 50 off 96 balls before Pakistan declared their innings at 300/4.

