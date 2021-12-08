Pak vs Ban: Sajid Khan etches name in history alongside Pakistan's bowling greats

Pakistani spinner Sajid Khan appeals to the umpire during a Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's right-arm off-break bowler Sajid Khan single-handedly propelled Pakistan into the driving seat of the rain-hit Dhaka Test Wednesday after he finished with figures of 8/42.

After rain hampered play for a day-and-a-half in Dhaka, the Test match was headed for a certain draw, given Pakistan declared their first innings on Day 4.

However, Sajid Khan breathed life back into the game, taking six quick wickets on Day 4 and then two again the next day, to finish with eight wickets.

Pakistan have enforced a follow-on against Bangladesh and are eyeing a victory against the hosts.

Taking eight wickets is no easy feat and by achieving it, Sajid has etched his name in history alongside some of the greatest of the game that Pakistan has ever produced.



Here's a brief look at the most number of Test wickets taken in an innings by Pakistani bowlers:

Pakistan's most prolific leg-spinner, Abdul Qadir, took 9/56 against England in the 1987/88 series.

In March 1982, now Prime Minister Imran Khan, once Pakistan's most celebrated cricketer, ran through a Sri Lankan batting order in Lahore to finish up with figures of 8/58.

In the 2000/2001 England vs Pakistan Test series, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq bagged figures of 8/164 in the first Test of the series.

Former right-arm fast bowler Sikander Bakht, now a prominent cricket analyst, took 8/69 against India in the second Test match of the 1979 series, in Delhi.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz ripped through an Australian Test batting line-up in the 1978/79 series when he took 9/86 to hand Pakistan a 71-run victory over the Aussies.