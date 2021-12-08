Rana Shamim's name included in PNIL, reveals Sheikh Rasheed

Former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. Photo: file

Rana Shamim had made incendiary allegations against former chief justice Saqib Nisar in an affidavit a couple of weeks ago.

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim's name has been added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), disclosed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The minister was speaking to media Wednesday, saying that to place an individual's name on the Exit-Control List (ECL), a federal cabinet meeting is called.

The former GB judge is facing a contempt of contempt case in the Islamabad High Court for levelling allegations against the ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar. Rana Shamim had claimed the former CJP had issued directives to keep PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in jail till July 2018 polls.

In response to a question, the minister spoke about the recent anti-inflation rally to be organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad on March 23.



"I would request the PDM to arrive here [Islamabad] on March 30 instead of March 23," he added.

A day earlier, the advocate-general penned a letter to the Islamabad commissioner, requesting the inclusion of Rana Shamim's name on the ECL.

"A contempt of court case is pending against Rana Shamim in the Islamabad High Court (IHC)," reads the letter.

The advocate-general requested the commissioner to start the process to place Shamim's name in the no-fly list.