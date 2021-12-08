 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Awais Yousafzai

Rana Shamim's name included in PNIL, reveals Sheikh Rasheed

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. Photo: file
Former chief justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim. Photo: file

  • The advocate-general had earlier requested the Islamabad commissioner to place Shamim's name on ECL. 
  • Sheikh Rasheed requests PDM to shift anti-inflation march from Pakistan Day to March 30. 
  • Rana Shamim had made incendiary allegations against former chief justice Saqib Nisar in an affidavit a couple of weeks ago. 

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim's name has been added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), disclosed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. 

The minister was speaking to media Wednesday, saying that to place an individual's name on the Exit-Control List (ECL), a federal cabinet meeting is called. 

Related items

The former GB judge is facing a contempt of contempt case in the Islamabad High Court for levelling allegations against the ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar. Rana Shamim had claimed the former CJP had issued directives to keep PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in jail till July 2018 polls.

In response to a question, the minister spoke about the recent anti-inflation rally to be organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad on March 23. 

"I would request the PDM to arrive here [Islamabad] on March 30 instead of March 23," he added. 

A day earlier, the advocate-general penned a letter to the Islamabad commissioner, requesting the inclusion of Rana Shamim's name on the ECL. 

"A contempt of court case is pending against Rana Shamim in the Islamabad High Court (IHC)," reads the letter. 

The advocate-general requested the commissioner to start the process to place Shamim's name in the no-fly list.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore train driver who stopped to buy yoghurt suspended

Lahore train driver who stopped to buy yoghurt suspended
Police, judiciary most corrupt institutions in Pakistan: survey

Police, judiciary most corrupt institutions in Pakistan: survey
ECP stops PM Imran Khan from visting Peshawar

ECP stops PM Imran Khan from visting Peshawar
There may have been an alternative to demolition of Nasla Tower: CM Sindh

There may have been an alternative to demolition of Nasla Tower: CM Sindh
Sialkot lynching case: Punjab police identify 40 new suspects

Sialkot lynching case: Punjab police identify 40 new suspects
No caretaker set-up to replace PTI govt, says Sheikh Rashid

No caretaker set-up to replace PTI govt, says Sheikh Rashid
Malik Adnan dedicates award to Priyantha Kumara, people of Sri Lanka

Malik Adnan dedicates award to Priyantha Kumara, people of Sri Lanka
Govt's cruel measures crushing poor, economy: Shehbaz on electricity price hike

Govt's cruel measures crushing poor, economy: Shehbaz on electricity price hike
FM Qureshi, NATO secretary-general discuss Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

FM Qureshi, NATO secretary-general discuss Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis
Sneak peek into Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities

Sneak peek into Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities
Faisalabad: Men arrested for stripping, torturing four women in market

Faisalabad: Men arrested for stripping, torturing four women in market
Sindh students securing 50% in MDCAT 2021 can get admission to medical, dental colleges

Sindh students securing 50% in MDCAT 2021 can get admission to medical, dental colleges

Latest

view all