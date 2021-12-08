 
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan retain second spot, stay above India in ICC World Test Championship points table

Pakistans Azhar Ali celebrates with captain Babar Azam (R) after winning the match on the the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan's Azhar Ali celebrates with captain Babar Azam (R) after winning the match on the the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. — AFP

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team retained the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings after the Green Shirts whitewashed the Bangladesh series in Dhaka.

With 36 points from three wins, one loss, and a winning percentage of 75, Pakistan are only behind Sri Lanka — whose winning percentage is 100 — while Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom.

The series win against Bangladesh has given Pakistan a boost of 12 points, helping them stay above India, who have a win percentage of 58.33%.

Pakistan defied fading light to beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs and take the two-Test series 2-0 in Dhaka as off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets.

Pakistan won the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

They finished the tour unbeaten, having won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.

— Additional input from AFP

