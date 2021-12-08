4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts several areas of Karachi

Picture showing a seismic graph — AFP

According to PMD, the earthquake measured 4.1 on the Richter scale.

Says its epicentre was 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

Quake panics citizens, however, no casualties or damages have been reported.

KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi — the provincial capital of Sindh — on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh road among others, per Geo News.



Reports reveal that the quake was also felt in areas of Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Gadap.

PMD said that the frequency of the quake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, adding that it measured a depth of 15 kilometres. Tremors were felt in the city at 10:16pm, while its epicentre was 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

The tremors spread panic among locals, as evident from social media posts. However, no casualties or damages have so far been reported.