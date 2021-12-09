 
sports
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
AFP

Elephant attack kills two Sri Lankan cricket stadium staff

By
AFP

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

A wild elephant watches people at Rotawawe observation point in Anuradhapura, 110 miles (180 km) northeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka in this September 27, 2004 file photo. Photo: Reuters
A wild elephant watches people at Rotawawe observation point in Anuradhapura, 110 miles (180 km) northeast of Colombo, Sri Lanka in this September 27, 2004 file photo. Photo: Reuters

COLOMBO: Two ground staff at an international cricket stadium in Sri Lanka were killed in an elephant attack, officials said on Wednesday.

The two workers were heading home on Tuesday evening when they were attacked outside the Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa international stadium in Hambantota.

Their bodies were found around 500 metres (550 yards) apart, a Sri Lanka Cricket official told AFP, adding that while there were no witnesses, a single animal was believed to have attacked both men.

The venue is near a wildlife sanctuary and in a largely rural area known for human-elephant conflict due to habitat loss.

The men had been carrying out preparatory work for the semi-finals and finals of the Lanka Premier League due to be held at the stadium later this month.

More From Sports:

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again for colon tumor treatment

Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again for colon tumor treatment
Western diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics widens

Western diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics widens
Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India's white-ball skipper

Kohli loses ODI captaincy, Rohit named India's white-ball skipper
Babar Azam all praise for Sajid Khan as Pakistan clean sweep Bangladesh Test series

Babar Azam all praise for Sajid Khan as Pakistan clean sweep Bangladesh Test series
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan retain second spot, stay above India in ICC World Test Championship points table

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan retain second spot, stay above India in ICC World Test Championship points table
WATCH: Babar Azam, team Pakistan celebrate skipper's first international wicket

WATCH: Babar Azam, team Pakistan celebrate skipper's first international wicket
Pak vs Ban: Watch Abid Ali share his lunch with cat at Dhaka stadium

Pak vs Ban: Watch Abid Ali share his lunch with cat at Dhaka stadium
Pak vs Ban: Sajid Khan etches name in history alongside Pakistan's bowling greats

Pak vs Ban: Sajid Khan etches name in history alongside Pakistan's bowling greats
Reforming sports structure to make Pakistan sporting nation: PM Imran Khan

Reforming sports structure to make Pakistan sporting nation: PM Imran Khan
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after ecstatic Dhaka Test victory

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after ecstatic Dhaka Test victory
Pak vs Ban: Will bowl Bangladesh all out twice to win, says Sajid Khan

Pak vs Ban: Will bowl Bangladesh all out twice to win, says Sajid Khan
Gamers of the future: Does Esports have a future in Pakistan?

Gamers of the future: Does Esports have a future in Pakistan?

Latest

view all