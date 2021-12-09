 
Thursday Dec 09 2021
APS Peshawar tragedy: Govt seeks time to submit progress report

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Parents of martyrs want action to be taken against the then authorities. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Government has put together a committee to meet with APS martyrs' parents on Dec 16.
  • Court asks for signed response from PM within four weeks.
  • Federal government seeks time from Supreme Court to file response.

The federal government has sought time from the Supreme Court to submit a response in the case of the Army Public School attack in Peshawar and has stated that a cabinet committee has been constituted to meet with the martyrs' parents.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been directed by the Supreme Court to hear the views of the martyrs' parents, after which he directed the officials to form a Cabinet committee.

According to the government's petition in the apex court, because the anniversary of the APS Peshawar attack is on December 16, the government has formed a committee to meet with the parents of the martyrs the same day.

The petition's text requested that the conclusion of the meeting between the parents and the committee be brought to light, as well as given a time so that a comprehensive implementation report could be filed with the court.

The court had asked for a signed response from the PM within four weeks, which ends on December 10.

The Cabinet committee, on the other hand, was formed on the Prime Minister's orders. It includes Shireen Mazari, Omar Ayub, Fehmida Mirza, and Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before Pakistan's Supreme Court on the issue of the Army Public School (APS) tragic case.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said at the case hearing that it is necessary to satisfy the parents of the APS martyrs.

They want action to be taken against the then authorities, he stated.

