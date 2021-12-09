 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
SMASyed Mohammad Askari

Sindh announces winter vacations for schools

By
SMASyed Mohammad Askari

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

A picture from a classroom where students attentively listen to a teachers lecture. Photo: file
A picture from a classroom where students attentively listen to a teacher's lecture. Photo: file

  • Educational institutes to remain closed from Dec 20-Jan 1, 2022.
  • Schools and colleges in Sindh to reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh Thursday announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province. 

Schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 till January 1, 2022, as per a decision taken by the education department's steering committee. 

The decision was taken after a meeting held by the sub-committee today, which also agreed to reopen educational across Sindh on Monday, January 3, 2022. 

A report earlier in The News had stated that the decision on winter vacations will be taken in view of fears about a new wave of coronavirus in the country and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, around the world.

