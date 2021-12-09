Sindh announces winter vacations for schools

A picture from a classroom where students attentively listen to a teacher's lecture. Photo: file

Educational institutes to remain closed from Dec 20-Jan 1, 2022.

Schools and colleges in Sindh to reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh Thursday announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province.

Schools and colleges will remain closed for winter vacations from December 20 till January 1, 2022, as per a decision taken by the education department's steering committee.

The decision was taken after a meeting held by the sub-committee today, which also agreed to reopen educational across Sindh on Monday, January 3, 2022.

A report earlier in The News had stated that the decision on winter vacations will be taken in view of fears about a new wave of coronavirus in the country and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, around the world.