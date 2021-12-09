 
'West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler has a best response to online trolls

West Side Story actor, Rachel Zegler recently proved that she is not letting social media users get away with their trolls.

Taking to Twitter, the 20-year-old actor shared a screenshot of a mean comment from an Instagram user.

“Saw you on Drew Barrymore today- clearly you were star struck!" the troll read.

"Try to calm a little and let the host ask the questions. You're on the rise- you're not there yet- people will lift you up, let them- don't do it for them," it added.

Responding to the comment, Zegler simply wrote, “No” and added a heart emoticon with it.

As soon as the Tweet was up on the platform, fans took over the charge to support the actor.

While one social media user expressed, “fellas is it bad to be excited."

Other wrote, “Don't let anyone tell you how to live your life, or how you should react in the presence of certain people. How you live your life, and how you react in certain situations, is completely up to you!"

