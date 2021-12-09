'Together forever': Sania Mirza shows off her dance moves, traditional outfit on Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (left) dances with her sister, Anam Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza keeps fans updated with her entertaining posts on social media, which has led to her accumulating a massive following.

In her latest post on Instagram, the tennis star has shared a video in which she can be shaking a leg with her sister, Anam Mirza. Both the sisters are wearing traditional outfits.

The sisters are dancing to the song "together forever", a track that does well to celebrate their close relationship.



Sania opted for a multi-coloured gharara that boasted elaborate patchwork. She completed her look with a solid pink dupatta and heavy silver jewellery.



On the other hand, Anam wore a printed silk sharara which she teamed with a pale-orange net dupatta. Like her elder sis, Anam also accessorised her outfit with a heavily-studded choker.