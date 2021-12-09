Gujranwala couple take their own lives after parents refuse marriage

— Reuters

GUJRANWALA: A man and a girl took their own lives in Gujranwala after they were unable to marry each other, Geo News reported Thursday, citing sources.

According to police, the incident took place in Alipur Chatha of the Gujranwala District. The man, identified as Owais, 36, and his neighbour Khadija, 16, were in love with each other and wanted to get married but their families refused.

Police added that a month ago, Khadija's parents had married her off to another man in Hafizabad against her will. However, the couple remained in touch.

As Khadija came to Gujranwala to visit her parents, she and Owais decided to meet at a local graveyard where they both consumed a poisonous substance. Khadija died on the spot, while Owais was rushed to the hospital. However, he could not survive either.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to another hospital for autopsy, while an investigation into the incident is underway, the police added.