Pakistan vs West Indies: Karachi police chalk out comprehensive security plan

A view of the National Stadium of Karachi. Photo: AFP/file

Forty-six DSPs, 13 senior officers of Karachi police to be stationed at National Stadium Karachi.

Special Branch personnel in plainclothes to be deployed at National Stadium in Karachi and hotels.

West Indies cricket team arrived in Karachi a day earlier.

Karachi police have done their homework and chalked out a comprehensive security plan, as per a report in The News, ahead of the West India-Pakistan home series scheduled to begin from December 13.

The West Indian cricket team arrived in Karachi Thursday, December 9. They will play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs, all at the National Stadium in Karachi, before the visitors depart on December 23.

To take stock of the security situation and prepare for it in advance, a meeting was presided over by Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas at the Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium Thursday.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed gave a briefing on the strict security measures taken for the tour.



A total of 46 DSPs, including 13 senior officers of the Karachi police, 315 NGOs, 3,822 constables ad head constables, 50 women police personnel, 500 personnel of the Rapid Response Force and 889 commandos of the Special Security Unit would perform security duties along with the Karachi traffic police during the matches at National Stadium, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other areas.



Special Branch personnel in plainclothes will be deployed at the National Stadium in Karachi and the hotels for the teams' security. A Special Weapons and Tactics team would be on standby to respond to emergencies.

Schedule

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi



14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure