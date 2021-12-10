 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Disney has stalled the release of Deep Water a year after Affleck and Armas called it quits
Disney has stalled the release of 'Deep Water' a year after Affleck and Armas called it quits

Disney has reportedly pulled the release of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer Deep Water almost a year after the couple split following a year-long romance.

According to People, the Adrian Lyne directorial, slated for a January 14 release after multiple delays, will not be hitting theatres in January 2022 after it was removed from Disney’s theatrical releases list.

It remains unclear whether it will be rescheduled in the coming months.

Deep Water has been described as a thriller based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith. The story revolves around a couple in a loveless marriage in which the wife takes lovers as long as she doesn’t leave the husband.

Affleck and Armas star as the dysfunctional married couple.

The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, Finn Wittrock and Jacob Elordi.

The former couple also kicked off their romance on the sets of the movie before splitting almost a year later in January 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles
Drew Barrymore speaks on her two-year sobriety journey

Drew Barrymore speaks on her two-year sobriety journey
Sandra Bullock, Kelly Clarkson can’t hold back laughter, interview goes viral

Sandra Bullock, Kelly Clarkson can’t hold back laughter, interview goes viral
Queen gives hostess Kate Middleton special bling for Christmas carol service

Queen gives hostess Kate Middleton special bling for Christmas carol service
Miley Cyrus puts Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance on blast

Miley Cyrus puts Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian romance on blast

US actor Jussie Smollett found guilty in racist hate crime case

US actor Jussie Smollett found guilty in racist hate crime case
Taylor Swift must face trial in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit, district judge

Taylor Swift must face trial in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit, district judge
Kanye West, Drake end feud to stage 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit concert

Kanye West, Drake end feud to stage 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit concert

Tom Holland flaunts his 'tap dancing skills' ahead of Fred Astaire tribute

Tom Holland flaunts his 'tap dancing skills' ahead of Fred Astaire tribute
Machine Gun Kelly is 'sick' of smiling on days when he does not 'feel' like

Machine Gun Kelly is 'sick' of smiling on days when he does not 'feel' like
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner show kindness to Khloe Kardashain during rough time

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner show kindness to Khloe Kardashain during rough time
BTS rapper Suga says he ‘personally relates’ to Juice WRLD songs

BTS rapper Suga says he ‘personally relates’ to Juice WRLD songs

Latest

view all