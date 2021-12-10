Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch

Kanye issued a passionate lament to Kim during a concert on Thursday, begging her to come back to him

Kanye West is once again trying his luck at winning back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The Donda hit-maker on Thursday took to the stage at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles and dedicated the song Runaway to Kim, begging her to come back to him.

Kanye put a spin on the ballad’s lyrics, changing them to “I need you to run right back to me,” which in itself would’ve delivered the message to Kim.

However, the rapper had a more direct hit in store, ending the song by addressing Kim directly by her name.

“I need you to run right back to me… More specifically, Kimberly,” he sang.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, was present in the audience with the couple’s eldest daughter North West, and even supported the rapper on her Instagram story earlier.

Watch:

She is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The video of Kanye’s passionate onstage lament to Kim has since gone viral, with several hip hop fan pages sharing it on Twitter and Instagram.