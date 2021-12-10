ECP slaps Bilawal, PPP leaders with fines of Rs50,000 each for violating election code of conduct

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public gathering on the founding day of PPP in Peshawar on November 30, 2021. — INP/File

PPP held its 54th foundation day in Peshawar on November 30.

ECP takes action under Section 30 of the election code of conduct.

CM Sindh, Khurshid Shah, Saeed Ghani, others leaders fined.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday slapped PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other party leaders with fines of Rs50,000 each for violating the election code of conduct during their Peshwar rally.

PPP held its 54th foundation day in Peshawar on November 30, where the party's central leadership was present ahead of local body elections in the city.

The elections will be held in seven tehsils and 357 village and neighbourhood councils of Peshawar, Dawn reported, with the first phase set to take place on December 19, where polls will take place in 17 districts, while the next phase will be held on January 16.

The ECP said the PPP leaders had violated section 30 of the Code of Conduct, which states: "The executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces and elected representatives of a local government shall neither use state resources in any constituency where election is being held for unfair advantage of a particular candidate or political party nor exercise undue influence affecting the interest of a candidate or party for participating in any election."



Notices have been served to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, MNAs Khurshid Shah and Abdul Qadir Patel, and MPAs Saeed Ghani, Yasmin Orkazai, and Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.



PM Imran Khan defies ECP's orders

The ECP had also ordered Prime Minister Imran Khan to not visit the city, but defying the body's orders, the premier attended an event in Peshawar.

Peshawar's regional election commissioner issued a letter saying that it had come to the ECPs's notice through a news report published by Dawn that the premier is expected to visit Peshawar on Wednesday to launch the Pakistan Card Initiative.

The premier was cautioned by the ECP officials against a violation of the Code of Conduct and he was informed that the commission, if he goes ahead with his plans, would take legal action against him under the Election Act, 2017.