Saturday Dec 11 2021
Three years of silence by Rana Shamim raises questions over his credibility: IHC

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

A file photo of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim.
  • IHC issues written order in contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, others.
  • There are grounds showing affidavit of Rana Shamim was false, says court order. 
  • Shamim given last opportunity to present original affidavit to meet standard of justice, it adds.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Friday a written order regarding a hearing in a contempt of court case against ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others in a controversial affidavit matter. 

The court said there are grounds showing the affidavit of Rana Shamim was false. Shamim is given a last opportunity to present the original affidavit to meet the standard of justice, it added. 

The order said Shamim had given a reference to an alleged conversation dated July 15, 2018, adding that his silence for three years is raising questions over his credibility

The court said that apparently, good intentions are not seen behind this affidavit. 

The court said Rana Shamim had clarified that he had not given the affidavit for publication in a newspaper, through this he tried to give the impression that it was leaked by the notary public in London. 

It is now more important to present the original affidavit, the court said.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order regarding the case. Justice Minallah issued the order after going through the reply submitted by Shamim. 

In his reply, Shamim had explained his reasons for executing a statement on oath that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had made a call to an IHC judge and asked him not to release former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz before the 2018 general election.

