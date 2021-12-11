Will also win a gold medal for Pakistan: Talha Talib

Pakistan’s ace weightlifter Talha Talib lifting a 143kg snatch. Photo: Instagram/ Talha Talib

Pakistan’s ace weightlifter Talha Talib is thankful for everyone's support after he won the country’s first ever medal at the World Weightlifting Championship on Friday by winning a Bronze at the snatch event in the 67kg category.



In a message on Twitter after his victory, Talib said he hoped to win a gold medal for the country soon too.

He called for everyone to keep supporting him this way and said he had not responded to messages earlier because his Twitter account was not working in Uzbekistan.



The 22-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala managed to create history for Pakistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He lifted 143kg in his first attempt in the snatch event in the 67kg competition. His following attempts of lifting 146kg and 147kg were unsuccessful, but the lift of 143kg in the first attempt was enough for him to secure a medal for Pakistan.

Last year, Talha won the Bronze medal in same category at the Asian Championship. The performance earned him a place at Tokyo Olympics, where he finished 5th.

The performance at the Olympics brought him into the limelight and the country’s sports authorities assured him full support for future events.