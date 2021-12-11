 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

'Incompetent gang' leading the country to 'destruction', Rana Sanaullah

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

LAHORE: Rana Sanaullah, the Punjab president of the PML-N, said on Saturday that those who 'assisted' in the appointment of an inept government in the country should now 'help' the nation throw them out.

Rana Sanaullah, speaking to Geo News in Lahore, noted that the price of electricity was hiked by around Rs5 per unit yesterday.

"What will happen to the country's economy if the dollar's value surpasses 200? What will be the fate of the poor and the salaried?" he asked.

He said an "incompetent gang" is leading the country to "destruction".

Related items

He added that if the people do not make a stand and the incompetent leadership is not overthrown, the country will incur irreparable damage.

When asked about the popularity of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab, he replied that political parties should compete in a healthy way.

He went on to say that those who "imposed" the incumbent, inept government should "fear God" and "have mercy on the nation".

Sanaullah said people should pay heed to the opposition's voice and take a stand against the government, adding that the slogans like "respect the vote" literally mean that people have a right to vote whoever they want to.

Commenting on recent remarks made by the PPP's co-chairman, Sanaullah said Asif Zardari is a high-ranking politician and he should have picked more appropriate words when speaking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. 

More From Pakistan:

Policeman martyred as gunmen attack polio team in KP’s Tank

Policeman martyred as gunmen attack polio team in KP’s Tank
Three years of silence by Rana Shamim raises questions over his credibility: IHC

Three years of silence by Rana Shamim raises questions over his credibility: IHC
Chinese national ends up in Kati Pahari after possible 'misunderstanding'

Chinese national ends up in Kati Pahari after possible 'misunderstanding'
Winter is here: Karachi records coldest morning of season

Winter is here: Karachi records coldest morning of season
Declining Joe Biden’s invite to attend Summit of Democracy a ‘considered decision’: Pakistan

Declining Joe Biden’s invite to attend Summit of Democracy a ‘considered decision’: Pakistan
SSGC halts gas supply to non-export industries to manage winter load

SSGC halts gas supply to non-export industries to manage winter load
Which designer is creating Junaid Safdar's wedding outfit?

Which designer is creating Junaid Safdar's wedding outfit?
Bilawal under fire for handing over water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it for him

Bilawal under fire for handing over water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it for him
ECP slaps Bilawal, PPP leaders with fines of Rs50,000 each for violating election code of conduct

ECP slaps Bilawal, PPP leaders with fines of Rs50,000 each for violating election code of conduct
Army chief underscores importance of 'realistic', 'strenous' training for troops

Army chief underscores importance of 'realistic', 'strenous' training for troops
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector
'Unbelievable': Murad Raas responds to school closure requests

'Unbelievable': Murad Raas responds to school closure requests

Latest

view all