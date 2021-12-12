Babar Azam refuses to share what he discussed with Kohli during T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan national squad captain Babar Azam. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has refused to share details of his conversation with Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash.

The Pakistani captain was addressing a pre-match virtual press conference ahead of Pakistan's T20 series against the West Indies. A reporter asked the skipper about various videos doing the rounds on the internet in which him and Kohli can be seen involved in discussions during the high-octane World Cup clash.

Babar, however, refused to share what the two stellar batters discussed.

"[...] cannot reveal the discussion with Virat Kohli in front of everyone," Babar responded.

In response to a question, Babar Azam once again raised the issue of the absence of permanent coaches for the Men in Green, saying the team must have batting and bowling coaches.

He said that having people in the management team was as important as having players in the squad.

The skipper hoped Pakistan will carry forward their T20 World Cup momentum against the West Indies.



"We will try to maintain our performance [the team is] continuing to show since the T20 World Cup 2021," the cricketer said.

He said that he keeps in touch with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja over matters related to cricket.

Babar Azam lavished praise on the West Indies for coming to Pakistan's aid, saying that it was crucial for them to tour Pakistan after New Zealand suddenly withdrew from a Pakistan series in October.

"The West Indies have stood by us during difficult times. There was a time when everyone was wondering whether any other team would visit the country or not [after New Zealand's pullout]," said Babar.



Babar Azam said that some of the West Indies players have not arrived in Pakistan to play the series. However, he said no team can be taken lightly in the white-ball series.







