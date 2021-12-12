 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

It’s refreshing to hear a woman say ‘I love my job,': Lily Collins

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

It’s refreshing to hear a woman say, ‘I love my job, it makes me happy: Lily Collins
It’s refreshing to hear a woman say, ‘I love my job, it makes me happy: Lily Collins

American actor Lily Collins, who is famously known for her role in Emily In Paris, has more often than not clapped back at trolls who deem her character unrealistic.

Speaking in an interview, Collins once defended her on-screen character, Emily's unrealistic lifestyle and attempt to have it all.

“She is a woman who is both romantic and work-driven — you don’t have to be one or the other,” she told British Vogue in October 2020. 

“It’s refreshing to hear a woman say, ‘I love my job, it makes me happy.’ … She’s in a city that’s extremely foreign to her, and it’s tough – and, yeah, she could probably get on a plane and go home, but that’s just not who she is.”

Meanwhile, Emily In Paris season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix this December 22. Collins, who is a producer on the series alongside creator Darren Star, is excited for the upcoming twists and turns in the life of Emily.

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway is proud of Jeremy Strong amid his ‘acting method’ debate

Anne Hathaway is proud of Jeremy Strong amid his ‘acting method’ debate
Travis Scott reportedly dropped from Coachella 2022 after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott reportedly dropped from Coachella 2022 after Astroworld tragedy
When Meghan Markle left Queen in splits with her Christmas gift

When Meghan Markle left Queen in splits with her Christmas gift
Zendaya not bothered by height difference with beau Tom Holland: 'It's normal'

Zendaya not bothered by height difference with beau Tom Holland: 'It's normal'
Police shoot man near home of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Police shoot man near home of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’: ‘most intense work’

Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’: ‘most intense work’
Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate
Kate Middleton adopting Princess Diana’s parenting tactics for kids: report

Kate Middleton adopting Princess Diana’s parenting tactics for kids: report
Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report

Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report
Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report

Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report
Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report
Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Latest

view all