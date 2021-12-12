 
sports
Shoaib Akhtar says he will 'take the pain' all over again to play for Pakistan if given a chance

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday shared with his fans a video of himself in which he could be seen being administered a painful knee injection. 

Shoaib said he uploaded the video to his official Instagram page to convey his passion for playing for the country that is still alive even after years of retirement.

The former cricketer, who is well-known across the globe as "Rawalpindi Express" for his running speed, had recently announced a total knee replacement.

The former cricketer said that "[this is] the pain" he has to bear as the after-effects of all the injuries he suffered "while playing for Pakistan," but he would bear all the pain and do what he has done for the country being a cricketer all over again if he is given an opportunity.

"The pain I took for playing for Pakistan. But I'd do it all over again if given another chance. Since there's a two-month delay in my operation, this is what I had to resort to," Akhtar wrote in the post's caption.

The pain he is having while getting the shot is clearly visible on his face in the video.

'My running days are over'

The pacing legend will no longer be able to run as he revealed that his "running days are over" since he is going for a "total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon."

It is worth noting that the pacing legend holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.

He is considered one of the fastest bowlers in cricket’s history along with Australia’s Brett Lee.

