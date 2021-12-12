Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pictures have received over 20 million (two crore) hearts from fans, friends and fellow B-town celebrities.



Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who got married on December 9 in Rajasthan, left their millions of fans in frenzy with the stunning photos from their big day.

The lovebirds turned to Instagram and announced their wedding with dazzling photos.

The Dhoom 3 actor shared the loved-up pictures with caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” followed by heart emoticons.

Till now, over two crore people have reacted to the endearing posts of VicKat.



Katrina’s wedding pictures have received nearly 12 million hearts while Vicky’s post garnered over 7.2 million in two days.



