 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos
Over 20 million react to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding photos

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pictures have received over 20 million (two crore) hearts from fans, friends and fellow B-town celebrities.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, who got married on December 9 in Rajasthan, left their millions of fans in frenzy with the stunning photos from their big day.

The lovebirds turned to Instagram and announced their wedding with dazzling photos.

The Dhoom 3 actor shared the loved-up pictures with caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” followed by heart emoticons.

Till now, over two crore people have reacted to the endearing posts of VicKat.

Katrina’s wedding pictures have received nearly 12 million hearts while Vicky’s post garnered over 7.2 million in two days.


More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal limelight with happy dances during Mehendi
Veena Malik on marrying somebody who fears God: 'I want a pious, religious man'

Veena Malik on marrying somebody who fears God: 'I want a pious, religious man'
'No Indian origin film should be released in Pakistan,' Shaan appeals PM Imran Khan

'No Indian origin film should be released in Pakistan,' Shaan appeals PM Imran Khan
Ahad Raza Mir on choice of roles: 'I look for stories that mean something'

Ahad Raza Mir on choice of roles: 'I look for stories that mean something'
Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai

Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai
Kangana Ranaut receives special Ghee Laddoos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Kangana Ranaut receives special Ghee Laddoos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

'Me at barely 29m': Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following with Virat Kohli

'Me at barely 29m': Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 4th wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 4th wedding anniversary
Sushant Singh Rajput was in pain while filming ‘Kedarnath’, reveals director

Sushant Singh Rajput was in pain while filming ‘Kedarnath’, reveals director
Saira Banu wants late Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday to be a ‘quiet day’

Saira Banu wants late Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday to be a ‘quiet day’
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

Latest

view all