Donald Trump reveals interesting thing about Elton John's hit song 'Rocket Man'

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he had gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a cassette of Elton John's 1972 hit song 'Rocket Man'.

Trump - during the first night of his four-date "History Tour" in Sunrise, Florida - claimed he gave Kim a cassette of Elton's "Rocketman."

Speaking to a crowd at the FLA Live Arena, Trump said he presented Kim with the cassette and also a machine to play it on. The former president didn't specify when exactly this was.



"I played it for him quickly and I said, 'I did you a favor because you love sending rockets all over the place," Trump, according to a media outlet, claimed.



The former president famously first called Kim "Rocketman" on Twitter in 2017, and continued to use the nickname years after.



"Rocketman" was composed by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and originally performed by Elton. The song first appeared on 17 April 1972 in the US as the lead single to the singer's album Honky Château. The song first charted in the UK on 22 April, rising to No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart and No. 6 in the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming a major hit single for the legendary musician.

