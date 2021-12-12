 
sports
Sunday Dec 12 2021
PAK vs WI: Watch Babar Azam display stellar wicket-keeping skills

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam celebrates during a match — AFP
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is known across the globe for his brilliant batting skills, but the cricketer has some other hidden talents too.

In a recent video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, the right-handed top-order batsman could be seen practising at the nets for the three-match T20I series against West Indies, which is set to take place in Karachi from Monday, December 13, 2021.

In the video, Babar displayed his stellar wicket-keeping skills, proving to his fans and competitors that he is, indeed, a multi-talented sportsman. 

"We have a new wicketkeeper in town! #PAKvWI" the PCB wrote in the caption. 

Reacting to the video, a user named Daniel Alexander wrote: "Can bat. Can bowl. Can lead, and now trying wicket-keeping too #KingBabarCrown.

Another fan wrote: "Oh Captain, My Captain [heart emoji]. King Babar Era, Alhamdulillah."

The West Indian cricket team arrived in Karachi Thursday to play three T20Is and the same number of ODIs against Pakistan. However, the team suffered a huge blow ahead of the series after it was confirmed that the touring cricketers, along with a non-coaching member of the squad, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are ruled out of the series. 

