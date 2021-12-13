 
world
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Reuters

Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised'

By
Reuters

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Indias Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet early on Sunday.

The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's personal twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

More From World:

More than 80 dead as tornadoes ravage US

More than 80 dead as tornadoes ravage US
US tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in history: Biden

US tornado outbreak likely 'one of the largest' in history: Biden
US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'
More than 70 killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other US states

More than 70 killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other US states
Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest
Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health
Blast in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon injures several

Blast in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon injures several
Politicising sports in the clash between the US and China

Politicising sports in the clash between the US and China
Over 6,000 Sikhs in Geneva vote for Khalistan Referendum despite snowstorm

Over 6,000 Sikhs in Geneva vote for Khalistan Referendum despite snowstorm
Most reported US Omicron cases have hit fully vaccinated, says CDC

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit fully vaccinated, says CDC
Man wins 'workplace accident' claim despite working from home

Man wins 'workplace accident' claim despite working from home
India's top general laid to rest with full military honours

India's top general laid to rest with full military honours

Latest

view all