Monday Dec 13 2021
Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Fast bowler Hasan Ali interacts with the media. Photo: Twitter video screengrab
Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali lost his cool during a press conference after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 players' draft was held in Lahore Sunday. 

The fast bowler was taking questions from reporters. However, a question by one particular reporter did not sit well with Hasan Ali, who interrupted him midway to say: "Next question please."

"Next question? Please listen to the question first and then give your answer," retorted the journalist. 

"Next question, please," repeated a visibly irate Hasan Ali. 

"Listen to the whole question first," the journalist argued. 

"Sir next question. I do not want to answer you," Hasan Ali responded. 

The journalist protested to the organisers, saying that this was "no way to behave". To that, Hasan Ali said:

"First say nice things on Twitter and then I will respond to your questions," he said. "Ok? You shouldn't get personal with anyone. Next question please."

The fast bowler wasn't quite done yet. "Because the PCB can't stop you [from asking questions] but we do have the right," he told the reporter. 

