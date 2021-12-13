 
pakistan
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Case registered against local PTI leader for slapping policeman

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

  • PTI leader had slapped the policemen when he stopped him at the jalsa's entrace to search him.
  • DPO Mianwali says case registered after proper investigation.
  • Reacting to the registration of case, Amir Khan says "it was a politically motivated move."

MIANWALI: A local PTI leader, Amir Khan Swansi, on Monday was arrested for slapping a policeman during a jalsa in Mianwali.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday during the PTI's rally in Mianwali where Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present. 

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali said that Amir Khan slapped the policeman when he tried to search him at the entrance. Consequently, a case was registered against the leader.

"A case was filed against Amir Khan after an investigation was launched into the incident," the DPO said.

Reacting to the case registered against him, Amir Khan said that "it was a politically motivated move."

