Pak vs WI: Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi express concern over Karachi fans' mistreatment

Former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi (left) and Wasim Akram (right). Photo: file

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi have expressed their anger and disappointment at fans being made to wait outside the National Stadium in Karachi in long queues.



The first two matches of the Pakistan-West Indies T20 series in Karachi failed to pull in a huge crowd, with screens showing several empty stands in the stadium.

Fans at the National Stadium have also complained about poor arrangements, saying that they were made to wait outside the stadium's gate for a couple of hours without any justification.



Wasim Akram reacted to a video clip on Twitter where fans expressed their disappointment at the arrangements.

"This is VERY concerning. This is not a backyard game, this is an international series," he tweeted.



Fans can be seen in the video, complaining about being made to wait outside despite only a few minutes left before the toss of the second T20 clash.

"We've asked police why it is taking so much time, they do not know anything," one fan says in the video. "No one is giving us any update or telling us anything," he said, adding that he had been waiting outside the stadium for the past two hours.

"Some people have come from Nawabshah, others from Sukkur [to watch the game]," said another fan. "I am here from Nawabshah. Some people have arrived from Punjab as well," he added.

When asked whether they had any message for the West Indies cricket team, the fans said: "We welcome them. We welcome every team. They should feel safe here because Masha'Allah we have the best Army in the world. There is nothing to be afraid of."

Another former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the low attendance during the Karachi matches.

However, he said an impartial investigation must be conducted to determine the exact reasons as to why fans stayed away from the stadium.

Several other journalists had taken to Twitter to share video clips of fans waiting outside the stadium even after the match began.

Journalist Imran Siddiqui shared a video clip in which, according to him, fans can be seen waiting outside the stadium despite 10 overs being bowled.

"Where is PCB?" questioned veteran sports journalist Abdul Majid Bhatti.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has often spoken about bridging the gap between fans and the cricket board.

Since taking over the reins of the cricket board, Raja has highlighted the importance of Pakistan cricket fans numerous times and their significance when it comes to uplifting the brand of cricket in Pakistan.