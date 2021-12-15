Kohli clears the air on 'problems' with Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli pictured during a match. Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli has finally broken silence over recent rumours that he is pulled out of the upcoming South Africa series due to his rift with white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and to take some time off.

The Indian captain rejected speculation that he was not available for selection.

"I was and am available for selection (for the ODIs)," he said. "I was contacted by selectors 1.5 hours before the meeting, we discussed the Test selection, then chief selectors told me I won't be the ODI captain and I was fine with it. There was no prior communication."

The Indian captain, when asked about his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma, said he was tired of answering the same question again and again.

"Rohit is a very able captain and we have seen it in the IPL as well as for India. [Rahul] Dravid is also very valuable. Both of them will have my absolute support. There is no problem between me and Rohit. I have been clarifying for the last two and a half years or so. I'm really tired," he added.

The former Indian captain said his motivation for the upcoming series against South Africa, despite losing his captaincy, had not dipped.

"As captain, I have been honest to my responsibilities and have been absolutely honest to the job," he said. "Batting, of course, when you have done this for a long time at the international level, you know how to perform. Nothing can derail me from playing for India. Nothing can derail me from being motivated to play for India."

The Indian skipper admitted that "chatter" about him was not ideal. However, he said the only thing he could do is play good cricket.

"I am mentally prepared and excited to do well in South Africa."



Kohli withdraws from South Africa ODI series to celebrate daughter's birthday: report

A day earlier, a Times of India report claimed Kohli wanted to go on a holiday with his family to celebrate Vamika's birthday.

As per the report, the former Indian captain wanted to take some time off with his family after the conclusion of the South Africa Test series. Vamika was born on January 11 this year.

Last year, when Vamika was born, Kohli had gone on paternity leave after the first Test in Australia in Adelaide. India had lost that game before stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led the side to a historic series win against Australia.

The last Test match of the India-South Africa series will take place on January 11, with the ODIs set to begin from January 19.

Kohli was rested for the T20 series against New Zealand and also for the first of the two Test matches between the two teams. He returned to play the Mumbai Test match, which India won.

Last month, the Indian captain led the Men in Blue in their dismal T20 World Cup campaign, which started off with a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Pakistan.