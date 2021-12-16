Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reside in Calfornia with their children Archie and Lilibet, are in line to miss out on some Royal Family festivities next week.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be in the country when the Queen hosts a lunch with the Firm.

Around 50 members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, are expected to gather at Windsor Castle next Tuesday for the Queen’s Christmas lunch.



Harry and Meghan, who might have feelings to spend Christmas with the Queen, are unlikely to travel across the pond due to the implementation of travel restrictions in wake of the Covid Omicron variant.

Last year, the longest-reigning monarch didn't go ahead with the Firm because of the pandemic but moves to cancel the event for the second year are being resisted.



The extended family will enjoy wine, crackers and a feast inside the castle next week, ahead of traditional festivities that will be hosted over Christmas by the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly been given go ahead by her medical team to host the traditional Christmas lunch. Normally, this party takes place at Buckingham Palace, but this year it would reportedly be held at Windsor Castle, where the Queen now resides.

