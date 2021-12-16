PPP leader and former Punjab governor meets Nawaz Sharif in London

Former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood (left) and Nawaz Sharif (right). Photo: file

PPP leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood met ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the politics of South Punjab in detail.

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, reportedly took place at Makhdoom Mehmood's insistence. Former finance minister and Nawaz's aide Ishaq Dar was also part of the meeting.

It is important to note that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is also in London these days. Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan developed differences after a sugar inquiry commission's report named Tareen as one of the beneficiaries of the 'artificial' sugar price hike last year.

The former Punjab governor spoke about the meeting, saying the PPP knew about the close relations he enjoyed with Nawaz Sharif.

"I can confirm met Nawaz Sharif in London," he said. "I met Nawaz Sharif when he was in jail and I will meet him again. I am indebted to him and I will never forget that."

Makhdoom Mehmood said his relationship with the former prime minister is a "personal" one, adding that "I have always been a part of good/bad times of the Sharif family".