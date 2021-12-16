 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP leader and former Punjab governor meets Nawaz Sharif in London

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood (left) and Nawaz Sharif (right). Photo: file
Former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood (left) and Nawaz Sharif (right). Photo: file

  • Former Punjab governor meets Nawaz Sharif to discuss South Punjab politics. 
  • Estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is also in London these days. 
  • I am indebted to him [Nawaz Sharif] and I will never forget that, says Mehmood. 

PPP leader and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood met ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the politics of South Punjab in detail. 

The meeting, which lasted over two hours, reportedly took place at Makhdoom Mehmood's insistence. Former finance minister and Nawaz's aide Ishaq Dar was also part of the meeting. 

It is important to note that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen is also in London these days. Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan developed differences after a sugar inquiry commission's report named Tareen as one of the beneficiaries of the 'artificial' sugar price hike last year.

The former Punjab governor spoke about the meeting, saying the PPP knew about the close relations he enjoyed with Nawaz Sharif. 

 "I can confirm met Nawaz Sharif in London," he said. "I met Nawaz Sharif when he was in jail and I will meet him again. I am indebted to him and I will never forget that."

Makhdoom Mehmood said his relationship with the former prime minister is a "personal" one, adding that "I have always been a part of good/bad times of the Sharif family".

More From Pakistan:

2023 elections to be most expensive in Pakistan's history with use of EVMs: report

2023 elections to be most expensive in Pakistan's history with use of EVMs: report
Junaid Safdar wedding: Take a look at these new glamorous photos of Sharif family

Junaid Safdar wedding: Take a look at these new glamorous photos of Sharif family
Shahbaz Gill criticises Captain Safdar's outfit at son's wedding

Shahbaz Gill criticises Captain Safdar's outfit at son's wedding

Unfortunate to use students for politicking: Shahbaz Gill

Unfortunate to use students for politicking: Shahbaz Gill
Fresh batch of 15m doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive from China via PIA

Fresh batch of 15m doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive from China via PIA
Disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world: PM Imran Khan

Disengaging with Afghanistan would be disadvantageous for the world: PM Imran Khan
'Nano': Maryam Nawaz displays grandmotherly love in new pictures

'Nano': Maryam Nawaz displays grandmotherly love in new pictures
WATCH: PTI's Chohan brings sweets for Azma to celebrate Junaid's wedding

WATCH: PTI's Chohan brings sweets for Azma to celebrate Junaid's wedding
TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness

TikTok, Pakistan join hands to spread COVID-19 prevention awareness
UK judge rules in favour of Nasir Butt on defamatory allegations of blackmail, bribes

UK judge rules in favour of Nasir Butt on defamatory allegations of blackmail, bribes
Jahangir Tareen says he 'never gave a penny' for Bani Gala's household expenses

Jahangir Tareen says he 'never gave a penny' for Bani Gala's household expenses
WATCH: Ayesha Saif's elegant entrance at baraat function

WATCH: Ayesha Saif's elegant entrance at baraat function

Latest

view all