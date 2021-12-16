Pakistani stars Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer clinch international boxing titles

Images of Usman Wazeer (Left) and Asif Hazara (Right) after winning after winning international boxing award. Photo/File

Pakistan's rising boxing star, Asif Hazara has clinches Asian Boxing Federation title.

Usman Wazir of Gilgit-Baltistan wins World Boxing Council Middle East Champion.

Asif Hazara defeats Ugandan boxer to earn ABF title.

DUBAI: Pakistan's rising boxing star, Asif Hazara has lifted the country's profile by clinching the Asian Boxing Federation title after defeating his opponent, Geo News reported on Thursday.

Hazara, the former captain of the Pakistan Boxing Federation, was playing against Ugandan fighter Ben Nsubuga to earn the ABF title in Dubai on December 15.

On the other hand, Usman Wazeer of Gilgit-Baltistan became the World Boxing Council Middle East Champion.

Wazeer, the Asian boxing champion, will defend his WBC Middle East championship against Tanzanian boxer Rosta.

Taking to Twitter, Usman said that he would like to dedicate his WBC Boxing Middle East title win to Pakistan. He thanked fans for their love and support.







