Pak vs WI: Final T20 likely to be played as scheduled

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (L) stands beside a West Indies player

PCB allows TV production team to go to National Stadium.

Decision for ODI series to be made after meeting of two cricket boards.

Three-match one day series to begin on Saturday.

KARACHI: The prospects of the third T20I between Pakistan and West Indies to be played today have brightened as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the TV production team to go to the stadium.

Five more West Indian players and support staff had tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the third and final T20I match between the two teams that was scheduled to take place at Karachi's National Stadium today (December 16).

However, the decision for the ODI series will be made after a meeting of two cricket boards. The three-match one day series is scheduled to begin on Saturday.



"Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, and Team Physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)," Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Thursday morning.

All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials, the WI Cricket statement read.

They will remain in isolation for 10 days or until they return negative PCR test results.

With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to COVID-19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), CWI and PCB Officials will be meeting Thursday, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue.

Earlier, Barbadian publication Nation News had reported that the COVID tests of the Pakistani squad, on the other hand, came back negative.