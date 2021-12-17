Pak vs WI: Rizwan credits Misbah and co for successful run

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan raises hands for his fans after scoring an impressive half-century against West Indies in the first T20I match at the National Stadium in Karachi. — PCB/File

Muhammad Rizwan said that it was due to the previous management headed by Misbah-ul-Haq that helped him to achieve numerous records in 2021.

He also praised his captain and said that Babar Azam’s attitude has played an important role in keeping the team united.

Babar Azam praised Rizwan by terming him “not only a good cricketer but also a very nice human being”.

Karachi: Pakistan’s flamboyant batter Muhammad Rizwan has said that it was due to the previous management headed by Misbah-ul-Haq that he has been able to achieve numerous records in the year 2021.

Speaking after Pakistan’s win over West Indies in the third T20I on Thursday – the last T20I of the year, Rizwan said that Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Shahid Aslam, and captain Babar Azam empowered him by allowing him to bat at his ideal position.

“I give credit to the previous management. They allowed me to play at a position that suits me and when I got such opportunity, I felt better as it helped me score so many runs in the year,” he said after becoming the first man to score 2000 T20 runs in a calendar year.

Rizwan also claimed the record of most century partnerships in T20Is, 6 – with Babar Azam, after 158 runs opening stand between the two.

The wicket-keeper batter said that when you’re playing with a top batter, things become so easy for you.

“When you’ve world number one as your batting partner, then you shouldn’t be worried about other things – you just have to focus on what you’ve to offer and apply your best,” Rizwan said.

“The best thing between us is our communication and our approach towards the target. We target various elements when we are batting together and keep the scoreboard moving according to that which make things easy for us,” he added.

He also praised his captain and said that Babar Azam’s attitude has played an important role in keeping the team united.

“A captain always has an important role in the team. Babar is humble as captain and plays an important part in keeping the team united,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rizwan’s captain and opening partner Babar Azam praised the wicket-keeper batter from Peshawar by terming him “not only a good cricketer but also a very nice human being”.

“Things get easier when you have a partner like Rizwan, he’s not only a good cricketer but also a perfect human being, he is a gem of a person. The way he has performed in last year is a treat to watch for everyone,” Babar said about his teammate.

“I am very happy to see him scoring runs,” the skipper said about the captain.