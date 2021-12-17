 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian lauds Taylor Swift's songs despite their years long beef

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian lauds Taylor Swifts songs despite their years long beef
Kim Kardashian lauds Taylor Swift's songs despite their years long beef 

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have a long-running feud which is seemingly near to end as the KKW Beauty founder recently praised  Swift’s music .

The 41-year-old joined the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast for December 16 episode.

When she was asked to reveal her favourite song by Swift, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said, “I really like a lot of her songs.”

“They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name,” added the beauty mogul.

For those unversed, the long-running clash begun with the infamous Snapchat video in which Kardashian blamed All Too Well singer for lying about Kanye West in 2016.

In a series of video posted on the cameo-sharing app, the Skims founder’s now estranged-husband was talking to Swift on the phone call about his song Famous.

It was the song that the Blank Space singer had labelled as offensive in a press release.

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,” her team had shared. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park

BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park
Prince William's ex-private secretary hosted two parties during lockdown: report

Prince William's ex-private secretary hosted two parties during lockdown: report
Money Heist's Berlin actor spotted with girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic

Money Heist's Berlin actor spotted with girlfriend Tatiana Djordjevic
Doja Cat shares why her collaboration with Billie Eilish couldn't happen

Doja Cat shares why her collaboration with Billie Eilish couldn't happen

Kim Kardashian says she's proud of designers for making clothes for curvy girls

Kim Kardashian says she's proud of designers for making clothes for curvy girls
Expert explains why Prince Charles's scandal-hit charity reported £7.1 million increase

Expert explains why Prince Charles's scandal-hit charity reported £7.1 million increase

Miss World 2021 postponed after India’s Manasa Varanasi, others get Covid-19

Miss World 2021 postponed after India’s Manasa Varanasi, others get Covid-19
Brad Pitt returns to movies with 'The Lost City' after hiatus

Brad Pitt returns to movies with 'The Lost City' after hiatus
Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle

Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle
Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Katy Perry feel 'old': 'Feels like yesterday'

Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Katy Perry feel 'old': 'Feels like yesterday'
Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers cancel Jingle Ball performance amid COVID chaos

Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers cancel Jingle Ball performance amid COVID chaos
Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release

Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release

Latest

view all