Kim Kardashian lauds Taylor Swift's songs despite their years long beef

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have a long-running feud which is seemingly near to end as the KKW Beauty founder recently praised Swift’s music .

The 41-year-old joined the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast for December 16 episode.

When she was asked to reveal her favourite song by Swift, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said, “I really like a lot of her songs.”

“They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name,” added the beauty mogul.

For those unversed, the long-running clash begun with the infamous Snapchat video in which Kardashian blamed All Too Well singer for lying about Kanye West in 2016.

In a series of video posted on the cameo-sharing app, the Skims founder’s now estranged-husband was talking to Swift on the phone call about his song Famous.

It was the song that the Blank Space singer had labelled as offensive in a press release.

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,” her team had shared.