Saturday Dec 18 2021
Alec Baldwin’s attorney ‘requested’ search warrant for ‘protection’

Alec Baldwin’s legal team reportedly put in a formal request for the search warrant so the actor can be protected moving forward.

This news has been brought to light by Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dye during his statement for Fox News.

The statement read, "We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities.”

"We proactively requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could take steps to protect Mr. Baldwin's family and personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation.”

“A phone contains a person’s entire life, and personal information needs to be protected.”

The statement concluded with the words “While they evaluate the phone information, we hope that the authorities continue to focus on how the live rounds got on the set in the first place."

