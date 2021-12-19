In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdar's wedding





Photo from the wedding of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar. Photo/Geo.tv

As the much-anticipated wedding of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar with Ayesha, draws to a close, the bride's family shared a photo round-up of the wedding with Geo News.

The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar was held in Lahore on Friday, marking an end to the week-long wedding festivities.

The event was organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family's spokesperson.

The wedding took place Tuesday.

The following is a preview of the week-long extravagant events held at the Sharif residence.

Bride Ayesha Junaid Safdar, accompanied by her mother and other family members, looked gorgeous at one of her wedding events.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha adorning shades of white and gold and posing for a photo with sister and niece.

A stunning looking Ayesha posing for a picture with her gorgeous mother-in-law, Maryam Nawaz.

Hand in hand, Junaid receives Ayesha on stage at one of their wedding events.

A mother-daughter bond - bride Ayesha posing with her elegant looking mother in one of the pictures shared by the family.



Another picture of Ayesha and Maryam Nawaz, posing at one of the wedding event's.

