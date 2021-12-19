 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdar's wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021


Photo from the wedding of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawazs son, Junaid Safdar. Photo/Geo.tv
Photo from the wedding of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar. Photo/Geo.tv

As the much-anticipated wedding of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar with Ayesha, draws to a close, the bride's family shared a photo round-up of the wedding with Geo News.

The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar was held in Lahore on Friday, marking an end to the week-long wedding festivities.

Related items

The event was organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family's spokesperson.

The wedding took place Tuesday.

The following is a preview of the week-long extravagant events held at the Sharif residence.

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdars wedding

Bride Ayesha Junaid Safdar, accompanied by her mother and other family members, looked gorgeous at one of her wedding events.

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdars wedding

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha adorning shades of white and gold and posing for a photo with sister and niece.

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdars wedding

A stunning looking Ayesha posing for a picture with her gorgeous mother-in-law, Maryam Nawaz.

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdars wedding

Hand in hand, Junaid receives Ayesha on stage at one of their wedding events.

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdars wedding

A mother-daughter bond - bride Ayesha posing with her elegant looking mother in one of the pictures shared by the family.

In pictures: A round-up of Junaid Safdars wedding

Another picture of Ayesha and Maryam Nawaz, posing at one of the wedding event's.

More From Pakistan:

Death toll in Karachi's Shershah blast climbs to 17

Death toll in Karachi's Shershah blast climbs to 17
Presiding officer, husband arrested for alleged rigging in LG polls in Peshawar

Presiding officer, husband arrested for alleged rigging in LG polls in Peshawar
Govt may conditionally restore gas supply to captive power plants

Govt may conditionally restore gas supply to captive power plants
Polling under way in KP for first phase of local bodies election 2021

Polling under way in KP for first phase of local bodies election 2021
Pakistan hosting OIC extraordinary session on Afghanistan today

Pakistan hosting OIC extraordinary session on Afghanistan today
Sindh government revises winter vacation schedule

Sindh government revises winter vacation schedule
OIC conference an expression of solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

OIC conference an expression of solidarity with Afghan people: PM Imran Khan

Karachi man arrested for murdering 25-year-old social worker in knife attack

Karachi man arrested for murdering 25-year-old social worker in knife attack
Opposition claims rigging in two Peshawar councils ahead of local polls

Opposition claims rigging in two Peshawar councils ahead of local polls
The complete guide to casting your vote in the KP polls today

The complete guide to casting your vote in the KP polls today
Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured
Former Nasla Tower resident passes away due to depression: builders association

Former Nasla Tower resident passes away due to depression: builders association

Latest

view all